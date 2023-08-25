FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Ahead of the first football game of the season Thursday evening, Fultondale High School held a ribbon cutting to kick start the season with the new stadium.

The Fultondale Wildcats then made their way onto the field, quickly getting accustomed to the brand-new stadium they get to call home.

“For a 4A school, this is 6A facilities. We hope this will bring some excitement to the community. It’s much needed.” says Darrell Long, Jefferson County Director of Athletics.

This makeover comes after a tornado destroyed Fultondale High School and the football stadium in 2021.

For the past two years, students attended classes at the old Warrior Elementary School while the football team played at Tarrant High School’s stadium.

“The last couple of years you know it’s been hard for the children to learn and everything now they’re back stable.” Fultondale Mayor Larry Holcomb said.

With a brand-new school now open, they’re more than excited to not only take on this school year but also the football season.

“We have new players, new stadium, new school and it’s a football game so we’re going to be excited,” student Iy’keryah Johnson said.

With the first game underway, the student body feels it’s a symbol of a brand-new beginning.