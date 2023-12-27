FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) – Since Saturday, there have been two major wrecks on I-65 near Fultondale, causing interstate shutdowns. The car wreck Saturday night killed one driver and Tuesday morning’s wreck sent four people to the hospital.

Fultondale Fire and Rescue says it responds to car wrecks on the interstate multiple times a week and it’s a steady flow throughout the year.

“There’s a lot of things that go on on 65. At one point you’ve got about 10 lanes so it can be confusing, it can be stressful for a lot of people,” Fultondale Fire and Rescue Lieutenant Jeremy Hunt said.

Fultondale Fire and Rescue covers the stretch of I-65 from 33rd to Phil’s Town Road both north and southbound. Firefighters say responding to calls on 65 is one of the most dangerous situations they’re put in.

“People get frustrated when we shut lanes down, but to protect me and my guys, I’ll shut down as many as I need to,” Hunt said. “People come by trying to film it, trying to catch it and put it on TikTok or Snapchat or something, you know they’re driving, looking out the window with their phone out the window and not paying attention.”

Fultondale Fire and Rescue says many of the wrecks that happen on the interstate happen because of distracted drivers. Some drivers agree saying they’ve noticed more people on their phones while driving over the last few years.

“In this day and age, we have so many distractions available, especially cell phones and things like that,” says Brad Reynolds, traveling through Alabama on his way to Illinois. “There’s a lot more going on, everybody’s in a real fast pace, they want everything now. No patience.”

Some drivers say this issue is widespread not only across the state but on other interstates in other major cities as well.

“I’ve been in Atlanta, I’ve been in D.C., I’ve been in New York, it doesn’t compare to something like that but they’ve got more people, a lot more congestion,” says Jeremy Young, traveling through Alabama on the way to Mississippi. “On the whole, it’s probably not as bad but people need to pay attention to what they’re doing.”

Fultondale Fire and Rescue says widening I-65 wouldn’t necessarily fix the issue and encourage drivers to keep their eyes on the road.