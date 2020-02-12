1  of  10
Fultondale FD puts out fire in Applebee’s kitchen, restaurant closed indefinitely

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fultondale Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire at an Applebee’s Tuesday.

According to Fultondale FD, the fire appeared to have started from a grease build-up above a heating appliance.

The restaurant itself will be closed indefinitely until the equipment can be repaired.

