Fultondale FD puts out fire in Applebee’s kitchen, restaurant closed indefinitely

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fultondale Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire at an Applebee’s Tuesday.
According to Fultondale FD, the fire appeared to have started from a grease build-up above a heating appliance.
The restaurant itself will be closed indefinitely until the equipment can be repaired.
