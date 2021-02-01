Fultondale disaster relief coordinators are pleading for volunteers

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — “It doesn’t matter how old you are or how young you are, we can use your help,” said Fultondale City Councilor Billy Hughes. “If anyone can give any time at all, we’d certainly appreciate it.”

Though the distribution center is loaded with donations, coordinators can’t get supplies to those who need them without volunteers to sort, load and unload items. They also need people to help with debris cleanup and for others to simply be “feet on the street.”

“Some people right now or just looking for a smile and a handshake and for someone to say it’s going to be all right,” Hughes explained.

Hughes says hauling out debris will be a big undertaking but an inevitable one.

“Move the debris to the right of way of the road where we can pick it up and have it separated the way FEMA regulations say it has to be separated,” Hughes said.

The United Way is organizing volunteer opportunities.

“We just want them to volunteer and have a good experience, as well. And I know the feedback and the reflections that I’ve got, people have really enjoyed it and they’ve seen they’ve made a difference just in the time they volunteered,” explained United Way Volunteer Coordinator for Community Initiatives Ashley Lemsky.

If you’d like to register, go to uwca.org and click on the volunteer tab.