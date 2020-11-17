Fultondale designates 2 officers to help city’s seniors

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Fultondale designated two Fultondale Police Department officers to tend to elderly community members.

Fultondale is known as “a friendly city.” Now, it’s ramping up efforts to be friendlier to its senior citizens.

As part of an initiative to further connect the Fultondale community, newly elected mayor Larry Holcomb created the Community Action Network (CAN). The network makes these two officers available to elderly community members in case of anything from a fall to just needing a listening ear.

Cynthia Morrow and Polly Johnson are the two CAN officers.

“Our elders and our seniors are lonely,” Johnson said. “A lot of them don’t have family here, so we step in and visit, make phone calls and – I’ve cooked a few lunches so far, so there’s not much we won’t do for them.”

Acting as something similar to a School Resource Officer, these CAN officers offer resources to seniors in the area.

“We may go on a call when someone repeatedly falls and we find out they just need a walker or a cane, so we can reach out to our resources,” Johnson said. “Then we can deliver what they need to them and keep them from falling.”

Aside from being there in case of an emergency, they work with the Fultondale Senior Center to provide seniors with necessities.

“We offer meals to them,” Officer Morrow said. “Some of the seniors don’t have meals everyday. That’s why we work with the Senior Citizen Center to provide them with meals as well.”

Fultondale Senior Center Director Wilma Rice said they’ll be very valuable to the city and her.

“I think it will make my job easier if I have a concern with one of the citizens who come to the center,” Wilma Rice, Senior Center Director, said. “We offer meals every day, so if they don’t show up, I call them. It’s nice to know that if they don’t answer, I can have Cynthia or Polly go and find out why they’re not coming here.”

Johnson and Morrow have both been in law enforcement for decades and feel this has been their most impactful position yet.

The non-emergency phone number to reach the CAN officers is 205-849-5456.