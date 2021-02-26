Fultondale baseball team prepares for home opener at Regions Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A month ago, Fultondale High School’s baseball field and school building were destroyed in a tornado.

To help the Fultondale Wildcats during their time of need, Regions Field will hold the team’s season opener Saturday at noon.

Fultondale player Hunter Vickery said that despite their home field being destroyed in the tornado, his teammates are working to remain optimistic. Vickery said it will be a long road to recovery with the school being rebuilt, but he’s hoping the community will consider coming out to support the team at the game Saturday.

All ticket sales will benefit the baseball program. The Wildcats are temporarily hosting their home games at the Tarrant City Complex during the rebuild process.

“It’s really exciting for me and all of my buddies. We are just trying to push harder be better and push ourselves to the next level so we can compete on that field and try to show out for the city,” Vickery said.

To access the link to purchase tickets for the game, click here.