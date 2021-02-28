Fultondale Baseball, city looking to move forward from tornado one month later

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAIT) – Fultondale High School took on the Ramsay Rams Saturday afternoon at Region Field. The Rams pulled away with the win, 7-1. Though it wasn’t the result the Wildcats wanted, Saturday was about more than baseball: it was about the city of Fultondale moving forward from the F-3 tornado that swept their home a month ago.

A decent crowd turned out for the game. Many families and friends enjoying ball park food and watching America’s past time.

“It was just good to be playing baseball today,” Center fielder Caleb Davis said.

Davis, along with many in the stands, couldn’t believe they were playing baseball after everything.

Fultondale High School has severely damaged from the tornado. Their baseball field was ruined as well. The team will host their home games at the Tarrant City Complex for the time being. But to make sure they have their field with them at all times, the team is carrying around their home plate everywhere they go.

Damage at Fultondale High School following tornado (CBS 42)

“You know, we don’t get to play there anymore, but something to remember our field by,” Davis said.

Fultondale High School Coach Michael Franklin says the catcher of the team dug it up. When he and his family were battling COVID a couple of weeks ago, the team put the plate outside of his home where it didn’t move.

“That was one thing today. They would come up, they’d touch out before they would go out to hit or take the field. It’s a part of them,” Franklin said.

“A lot of these guys have played on that same field for 6 years. So, just for them to be able to do this and take it with them, it’s a very important piece of them and baseball,” Franklin said.

Though they have started the season 0-2, Franklin says baseball is a game of perseverance.

“And, baseball is a game of adversity and overcoming it. So, we’ve had a couple of losses, but we want to try to overcome that, compete, and learn how to win,” Franklin said.

And after the past month, the team, fan base, and the city of Fultondale continue to persevere.

“It’s just surreal. You know, to be here after what happened…it’s just a great feeling,” Davis said.

Davis, along with several other players, say they are still confident in their abilities and believe they will have a great season ahead.