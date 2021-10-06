Fuller Goldsmith, aspiring Tuscaloosa chef and ‘Chopped Junior’ champion, dies at 17

Fuller Goldsmith at his home in Tuscaloosa. The young aspiring chef died Tuesday at the age of 17. He had been battling leukemia for several years. (CBS 42)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Growing up around Alabama tailgate parties, Fuller Goldsmith knew he wanted to be a chef by the time he was 4 years old.

“Ever since then, it’s been a pretty cool journey,” Goldsmith told Tuscaloosa Magazine in 2017.

Goldsmith, whose culinary talent took him from his home kitchen in Tuscaloosa to Food Network’s “Chopped Junior,” died Tuesday after a long battle with leukemia. He was 17 years old.

“He was in love with life,” said Alan Barr, interim head of school at Tuscaloosa Academy, where Goldsmith would’ve been a senior this year. “He was just one of those people when they stepped in a room, he was a little brighter because he was in it.”

Goldsmith was first diagnosed with leukemia at the ago of 3, and the diagnosis meant he was in and out of hospitals for many years. In his own words, cooking was what got him out of bed.

Fuller Goldsmith cutting up onions at his home in Tuscaloosa. (CBS 42)

“When I was sick, cooking was the only thing that got me up,” he told the magazine. “If I was just laying down doing nothing, my feet and legs would hurt, but when I was moving around in the kitchen, I wouldn’t be hurting as much.”

Southern cuisine was a specialty of Goldsmith’s, and his regionally-inspired talent was on full display when he competed on “Chopped Junior,” ultimately winning in 2017. Dishes he cooked on the show include Southern favorites such as powdered sugar beignets, chicken tenders made with hush puppy batter and beer-battered catfish.

“I grew up all my life in the South,” Goldsmith told the magazine about his influences. “I’ve tried all different kinds of foods, and it’s just good to me.”

Over the years, Goldsmith was not shy in taking his cooking talent out to the community. In addition to an appearance on “Top Chef Jr.” in 2017, he could often be seen in the kitchen of Southern Ale House in Tuscaloosa, cooking and serving food to customers. He also shared many of his dishes on his Instagram page.

“We’re grateful that he’s taken us on the adventures he’s been on,” his mother, Melissa, told Tuscaloosa Magazine.

Fuller Goldsmith (CBS 42)

Before he died, Goldsmith had plans to continue his cooking full-time by going studying at the Culinary Institute of America and opening his own restaurant one day.

Barr said that despite his health issues, Goldsmith never wanted to be a burden to anyone, always approaching every day to the fullest.

“We were just richer for knowing him,” he explained.

Barr said Tuscaloosa Academy plans to honor Goldsmith’s memory during its football game this Friday with a balloon release.