BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Full Moon Bar-B-Que announced Thursday that nominations for a child to receive “Backpack Blessings” are open through July 16.

According to Full Moon Bar-B-Que, the initiative provides food and supplies to children in Alabama and Mississippi through anonymous nominations. Full Moon Bar-B-Que has pledged, in its fourth year of the campaign, to give 150 backpacks before school starts back up in early August. Each Nike backpack will include a Full Moon Bar-B-Que gift card, a Walmart gift cart and school supplies, totaling a value of $200.

“This is a tradition that the entire Full Moon BBQ team looks forward to every year,” said Co-Owner of Full Moon Bar-B-Que David Maluff in a release. “Every child deserves the opportunity to start their school year off prepared and confident. We’re thankful to have the resources and abilities to provide the children of Alabama and Mississippi with the tools they need to succeed.”

The entry form for nominations is available here.