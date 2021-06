FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A semi-trailer truck spilled fuel on Interstate 65 northbound near the mile 267 marker in Fultondale.

According to the Fultondale Fire Department, it was just a small amount of fuel and that it will be cleaned. It was regarded as a hazmat incident and two lanes were blocked on the interstate.

Authorities say to use extreme caution when passing through that area and to expect traffic delays.