Fuel spill closes Finley Blvd. in both directions

(Courtesy/Birmingham Fire)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are working on a diesel fuel spill that has closed Finley Boulevard in both directions.

Crews are on Finley Boulevard and 17th Street working a motor vehicle accident with 150 to 300 gallons of diesel fuel spilled.

At this time, Birmingham Fire says the leak is currently being contained.

