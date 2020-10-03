Fuel spill closes Finley Blvd. in both directions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are working on a diesel fuel spill that has closed Finley Boulevard in both directions.

Crews are on Finley Boulevard and 17th Street working a motor vehicle accident with 150 to 300 gallons of diesel fuel spilled.

BFRS is currently working an MVA on Finley Blvd with 150-300 gallons of diesel fuel spilled. Engine 6, Rescues 13, 2, and 16, 30's Hazmat, 12 and 13's Decon, and Truck 1 are on scene. The leak is currently being contained. Finley is closed in both directions at 17th St. pic.twitter.com/6IzEOb6hmq — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) October 3, 2020

At this time, Birmingham Fire says the leak is currently being contained.

