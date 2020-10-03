Fuel spill closes Finley Blvd. in both directions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are working on a diesel fuel spill that has closed Finley Boulevard in both directions.
Crews are on Finley Boulevard and 17th Street working a motor vehicle accident with 150 to 300 gallons of diesel fuel spilled.
At this time, Birmingham Fire says the leak is currently being contained.
