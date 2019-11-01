(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Thanksgiving is still weeks away, but that’s no reason not to start early on “Friendsgiving” planning.
Between Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, fans of the show “Friends” will be able to watch all the Thanksgiving episodes in movie theaters. For a decade, the show chronicled the lives of Joey, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Monica and Chandler. Viewers got to see them have plenty of Thanksgivings together. Now, they can watch them all on the big screen.
The eight Thanksgiving episodes have been newly remastered in 4K. Four episodes will be shown each day.
The marathon comes after the success of the show’s 25th anniversary celebration.
Tickets can be purchased online at fathomevents.com, where a list of participating theaters can be seen.
LATEST POSTS
- ‘Friends’ Thanksgiving episodes heading to movie theaters
- DNC chair backs vote for new leader among Alabama Democrats
- Newsfeed Now for November 1: The law of emojis, World champion dancer overcomes bullying, soldier surprises 6-year-old daughter
- Failing schools list released; 16 Birmingham City Schools and 11 Montgomery County
- Mark Your Calendar: Career Fair and Veterans’ Resource Fair, Salute to Veterans Ball