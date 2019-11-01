‘Friends’ Thanksgiving episodes heading to movie theaters

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2002 file photo, the stars of “Friends,” from left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose after the show won outstanding comedy series at the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. If you’re a “Friends” superfan, there are lots of ways to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary on Sept. 22, 2019. Warner Bros. has partnered with a range of companies to celebrate the quarter-century mark. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, file)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Thanksgiving is still weeks away, but that’s no reason not to start early on “Friendsgiving” planning.

Between Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, fans of the show “Friends” will be able to watch all the Thanksgiving episodes in movie theaters. For a decade, the show chronicled the lives of Joey, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Monica and Chandler. Viewers got to see them have plenty of Thanksgivings together. Now, they can watch them all on the big screen.

The eight Thanksgiving episodes have been newly remastered in 4K. Four episodes will be shown each day.

The marathon comes after the success of the show’s 25th anniversary celebration.

Tickets can be purchased online at fathomevents.com, where a list of participating theaters can be seen.

