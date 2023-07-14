HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – It’s been just over 24 hours since the disappearance of 25-year-old Carlee Russell who was last seen on the side of I-459 S near Exit 10. Hundreds of people spent the day searching for her and spreading the word on social media.

It’s been a very emotional day for Russell’s family and friends as they try to process what happened Thursday night. Some of her friends say they feel helpless but are doing everything they can to bring her home safely.

“It just seems like something you see on a movie. It just doesn’t seem real,” Kalandra Blake, one of Russell’s friends, said.

Russell’s family and friends wasted no time Friday organizing a search. From physical searches to flyers to social media posts, hundreds immediately took to spreading the word about her disappearance.

“You want to do everything but I don’t know, just the stages that we’re in right now is kind of hard to gauge what more we can do at this time,” Blake said.

“There’s been so many people just reaching out and sharing across every platform, I think it’s going viral? So I think that’s definitely going to help bring her home,” says Russell’s friend Sydney Broady.

It’s clear by the number of people showing up to help find Russell how loved she is. Her friends praised her kindhearted spirit and reflected on some of their favorite things about her.

“She has a huge heart, she’s just always been for anyone,” Russell’s friend D’Kota Wyatt said.

“Carlee is just a lover of life,” Russell’s friend Kennedi Spurling said.

Russell’s friends say they won’t rest until she’s back home.

“We had plans. We had plans to be doctors, lawyers, nurses and I just know our story doesn’t end here,” Spurling said. “She has a family that she loves and that loves her.”

“We’re going to be there for her in this time and we got your back, girl,” Wyatt said.

Russell’s family and friends had a search party command center at the Hoover Met Friday. They plan to set it up again and resume the search Saturday at 8 a.m.