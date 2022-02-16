BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- One organization wants to reach out to help young boys who are growing up without fathers.

The Kidz Being Kidz Project will host the Friends First 2022 Conference on Saturday, February 26. Ian Martin is the founder of the organization, and he says he grew up without a father. Martin says he wants others to know they can be surrounded with fellowship and connection. He also says he wants them to feel alone no longer and without a male role model.

During the conference, those who attend will be receive breakfast, participate in icebreakers, play games, and receive reflective feedback. Mask and sanitizer will be provided courtesy of American Family Center.

The conference will be held on Saturday, February 26 at Heardmont Park Senior Activity Center. It is located at 5458 Cahaba Valley Road in Birmingham. Hours are from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. It is free event. To register for the event, contact thekbkproject@gmail.com or call 615-497-6400.