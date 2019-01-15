Friend remembering Sergeant Carter as a true role model

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — A friend and colleague of Sergeant Wytasha Carter is remembering a man he said was a true role model.

“We were always able to talk and hang out outside of work, something to pretty much just ease your mind to get away from the everyday activities of work so he was overall a good person,” Officer Kareem Easley with Birmingham Police said.

Officer Easley said he and Carter had been friends for eight years and were also fraternity brothers.

He said what you saw from Carter was real.

“Sergeant Carter was the same as a person. He was a caring, loving person. He was a great human being, a loving father, and a great role model. He was a model police officer. He was an officer that someone strived to mimic itselves behind,” Easley said.

In this profession, Easley said they try preparing you for these kind of situations but he said this is hitting him and the department hard.

It’s a dangerous job, it’s a tough job but unfortunately, someone has to do it, someone has to do it and this time, one of our brothers in blue paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Easley said.

Easley said he hopes people realize that just like anyone else, they are grieving too, but this city will continue to be protected by them.

“Officers are human beings and we hurt as well. We train, at the Birmingham Police Department we train to the best of our abilities but we hurt and the department as a whole is hurting and so all we can do is unite and have each other’s back but we do know the fight must continue and that’s something sergeant Carter would have wanted to happen and will get pass this and fight on for the city,” Easley said.