BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After a three-year in person absence, Freedom Fest returned to downtown Birmingham Saturday.

The festival showcased new and local favorites musical acts near Kelly Ingram Park.

Festival attendee Shanice Nykole told CBS 42 she is happy the festival is back.

“I love it because it is an event with a purpose,” Nykole said. “It’s about freedom, and it’s bringing us together in unity.”

American Idol winner Ruben Studdard was one of the many musical acts to perform on the Freedom Fest stage.

“I think people are just out anxious to do things,” Studdard said. “We’ve been in the house for two and a half years, so everybody is out here in the park enjoying themselves, enjoying great music. So this is a great event,”

The event also provided empowerment sessions on social justice and financial literacy. One of the panel’s moderators, Roy Johnson, said he hopes people leave Freedom Fest knowing they can make positive change in their community.

“If they learn something here to share it with a young person — to not be afraid to have a conversation with somebody who maybe they disagree with to try to understand where that person is coming from,” Johnson said.

Freedom Fest is an official event for the 60th anniversary of the Birmingham Civil Rights Campaign.