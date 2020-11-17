Free tree giveaway in Mountain Brook being held Nov. 24

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — On Nov. 24, the city of Mountain Brook’s Board of Landscape Design will be holding a tree giveaway.

The event was originally supposed to be held in celebration of Arbor Day back in April, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mountain Brook, along with several other cities in the Birmingham metro area, is designated a “Tree City USA” community by the Arbor Day Foundation. The tree giveaway is the city’s way to encourage people to conserve and grow trees in the area.

Brandon Plowden, vice chair of the Mountain Brook Board of Landscape Design, said he hopes the program inspires children to be more in touch with the environment.

“I think it teaches the kids conservation as well as the importance of trees, how to plant them, when to plant them,” Plowden said. “And hopefully starts an early foundation of what the importance of trees and your environment can be.”

One hundred red maple trees will be given out at Leaf & Petal in Mountain Brook Village, and another 100 red maple trees will be available at Oak Street Garden Shop in Crestline Village. The trees will be given out starting at 9 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

“This is a pretty good time to plant a tree, given were going into a more rainy season,” Plowden said. “You’re probably not going to have to go out and water it much. The environment will take care of that.”

For those who do not have a home garden but want participate, Plowden said to contact him at jbplowden@gmail.com about planting one at Jemison Park.

LATEST POSTS