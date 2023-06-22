BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Seconds matter when reversing the effects of an opioid overdose.

The Jefferson County Department of Health spent time in the community Thursday educating people on the life-saving medication Narcan. A free training was held at Holy Family Enrichment Center in Ensley.

Participant Alexas Brewer said she wanted to learn as much as possible in order to help others.

“I learned a lot about the fentanyl distribution, how it reacts with skin, the alcohol barrier and also how it reacts to temperature and how ineffective the Narcan can be if it gets hot,” Brewer said. “Unfortunately, Alabama does have an opioid epidemic and if there is anything we can do as everyday citizens, then it’s our duty to do that.”

Ensley business owner Alex Brewer said the training is vital for the community.

“As we have seen here lately is that kids are receiving fentanyl laced in gummies, so they don’t know what they’re taking,” Alex Brewer said. “But being able to test that and know that you have a tool on hand that can reverse that effect is lifesaving.”

Another Narcan training will happen Saturday at Legion Field and Faith Chapel Community Center.