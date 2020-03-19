BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting today, the city of Birmingham and Birmingham Park and Recreation will join the Summer Food Program in offering additional locations for Birmingham students to pick up sack lunches.

Students are to pick up lunches from a choice of 18 different rec centers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students are not to eat the lunches at the rec centers.

Lunch will be offered at the following locations:

East Pinson Valley

Fountain Heights

Hawkins

Inglenook

M.L.K.

Memorial

North Birmingham

Willow Wood

Central Park

Ensley

Harrison

Henry Crumpton

Hooper City

Howze-Sanford

McAlpine

Roosevelt

Sandusky

Wiggins

Since closing Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Birmingham City Schools has been providing lunch at different schools through a USDA grant.

Lunch Distribution at the centers will last through the first week of April.

