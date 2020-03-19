1  of  25
Closings
Free lunches being offered at 18 Birmingham Parks and Recreation centers due to coronavirus

Brown paper bags on table

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting today, the city of Birmingham and Birmingham Park and Recreation will join the Summer Food Program in offering additional locations for Birmingham students to pick up sack lunches.

Students are to pick up lunches from a choice of 18 different rec centers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students are not to eat the lunches at the rec centers.

Lunch will be offered at the following locations:

  • East Pinson Valley
  • Fountain Heights
  • Hawkins
  • Inglenook
  • M.L.K.
  • Memorial
  • North Birmingham
  • Willow Wood
  • Central Park
  • Ensley
  • Harrison
  • Henry Crumpton
  • Hooper City
  • Howze-Sanford
  • McAlpine
  • Roosevelt
  • Sandusky
  • Wiggins

Since closing Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Birmingham City Schools has been providing lunch at different schools through a USDA grant.

Lunch Distribution at the centers will last through the first week of April.

