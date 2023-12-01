BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In honor of World AIDS Day, the City of Birmingham is hosting their annual HIV testing event on Friday.
Free HIV testing, Covid testing and vaccinations, music, food trucks and more will be available at the event on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Birmingham City Hall.
The food trucks will include:
- Corazon Mexican Food
- Hit Different BBQ & Grill+
- Cheezin
- Eugene’s Hot Chicken
The event is hosted by the City of Birmingham, Division of Social Justice and Racial Equity, The Department of Human Resources, Birmingham AIDS Outreach, AIDS Alabama, The 1917 Clinic at UAB, UAB Family Clinic and the Jefferson County Department of Health.