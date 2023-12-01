BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In honor of World AIDS Day, the City of Birmingham is hosting their annual HIV testing event on Friday.

Free HIV testing, Covid testing and vaccinations, music, food trucks and more will be available at the event on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Birmingham City Hall.

The food trucks will include:

Corazon Mexican Food

Hit Different BBQ & Grill+

Cheezin

Eugene’s Hot Chicken