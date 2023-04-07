BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There will be a free Easter event for the community Sunday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Pastor Thomas Beavers and The Star Church will host a Citywide Easter Celebration and Community Fair. The theme for the event is “A Family Affair” because families are welcome to participate in fellowship and fun, according to a release.

“Celebrating the life and resurrection of our Savior is a celebration we do daily,” Beavers said in the release. “This city-wide event helps our church spread the goodness of our Father and provides the community an opportunity to come together to celebrate His life with activities that the entire family can enjoy.”

Doors will open at 10 a.m. DJ Chris Coleman of V94.9 FM will hold a pre-celebration at 10:30 a.m., and the Easter celebration church service begins at 11:30 a.m. The citywide fair, which starts at 1 p.m., will include local food trucks and vendors. There will also be fun rides and games for children.