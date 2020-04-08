Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in Double Springs

Clinical staff workers conduct a drive-thru COVID-19 test Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Allegheny Health Network’s Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion in Wexford, Pa. (Steph Chambers/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. (WIAT) — A free drive-thru testing site has opened in Double Springs to test for the novel coronavirus.

The drive-thru site is located at Capstone Rural Health Center on Legion Road in Double Springs, Ala. This service is being provided by Capstone Rural Health Center in conjunction with the Winston County Health Department on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, through Friday, April 10, 2020. Capstone Rural Health Center is a non-profit, federally qualified health center serving Walker and Winston Counties.

Testing Dates:

April 8, 2020

April 9, 2020

April 10, 2020

Each day, the drive-thru will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: