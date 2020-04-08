Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in Double Springs

DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. (WIAT) — A free drive-thru testing site has opened in Double Springs to test for the novel coronavirus.
The drive-thru site is located at Capstone Rural Health Center on Legion Road in Double Springs, Ala. This service is being provided by Capstone Rural Health Center in conjunction with the Winston County Health Department on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, through Friday, April 10, 2020. Capstone Rural Health Center is a non-profit, federally qualified health center serving Walker and Winston Counties.
Testing Dates:
- April 8, 2020
- April 9, 2020
- April 10, 2020
Each day, the drive-thru will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location:
- Capstone Rural Health Center
110 Legion Road
Double Springs, AL 35553