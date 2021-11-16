Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids in Jefferson County

Jefferson County, Ala. (WIAT)– The Jefferson County Department Of Health is offering free COVID-19 pediatrics vaccination clinics every Tuesday in November starting on November 16th. This is coming on the heels of Pfizer announcing vaccine availability for ages 5-11.

The clinics will be held at the following locations:

Central Health Center: Tuesday – Friday 10:00am – 5:00pm

Eastern Health Center: Tuesday 9:00am – 11:00am

Western Health Center: Wednesday 9:00am – 11:00am

No ID, legal status or insurance is required. Walk-ins will be accepted but appointments are preferred.

Parents and guardians can click here to make an appointment.

For more information, call 205-858-2221