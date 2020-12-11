Free COVID-19 testing site opening Saturday in Homewood

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BRIMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There will be a free COVD-19 testing site that will open Saturday at La Casita on Oxmoor Road in Homewood.

Testing will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Everyone tested will received five free reusable face masks.

You must schedule an appointment at Do I Need a COVID-19 Test?

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES