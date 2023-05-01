BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — POLARIS will present a free business conference from May 1 through May 4, aimed at educating and empowering small business owners.

The event will take place during Small Business Week and is also open to entrepreneurs and people looking to start their own companies. The conference will focus on various topics, including taxes, business planning strategy marketing, communications and sales. The week of workshops will take place at 5521 1st Avenue South.

UAB’s entrepreneurship program is also partnering with Small Business Week to provide two scholarships for students.

For more information, you can click here.