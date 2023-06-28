BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama Rep. Fred Plump Jr. has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges, according to court documents.

The charges were brought against Plump on May 23. He then agreed to resign from the Alabama House of Representatives, pay a minimum restitution of $200,000 and plead guilty.

Plump was charged of conspiring with others to obtain money from the Jefferson County Community Service Fund between March 2019 and April 2023. During this stint, approximately $400,000 was allocated to Piper David Youth Baseball League, where Plump served as executive director, by a House legislator.

Plump was elected in November 2022 to represent District 55, encompassing portions of Adamsville, Birmingham, Fairfield and Graysville.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each charge.