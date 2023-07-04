BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re looking to catch some fireworks this evening, you’ve got plenty of options. Multiple cities across central Alabama are prepping big for 4th of July celebrations.

With the help of presenting sponsor Medical Properties Trust, Vulcan Park and Museum is set to shoot off their Thunder on the Mountain firework show this evening.

According to Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Amanda Hare, it’s one of the largest in the south. They’ll have a full sound track you can tune into choreographed to all the pops, cracks, and sparks you’ll see.

Some prime viewing spots include UAB campus, 5 points south, and downtown Homewood. From any vantage point you can participate in their online photo contest to win prizes.

“We’ve got Little Donkey, Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Hero Doughnuts, Nothing Bundt Cakes,” said Hare. “This is probably the best year of prizes that we’ve had. And we’re talking like tons of gift cards and tons of swag for the community to enjoy.”

Hare notes that it is important that firework show viewers do not come to the Vulcan. That is simply where they will be shot off from.

Just down the road, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater is hosting its 4th of July Celebration on the River. This is the event’s 11th year.

Matt Jones, the venue operations manager, describes the event as a fair like experience, offering family fun activities, food, and live music from the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra.

This is all followed by a 20-minute firework show starting at 9p.m.

“And the symphony continues to play while the fireworks are going off,” said Jones. “And so, they have amazing- the fireworks- and a 65-piece orchestra performing with that is, it’s inspiring every year that it happens. It’s incredible.”

Jones said this event is free and open to the public. There is a clear bag policy, and no strollers or umbrellas are allowed inside the venue. Festivities start at 6 p.m.

A 30-minute firework show spectacular will also light up the skies of Gadsden. City leaders told CBS42 this is a big day for them with 15,000 to 20,000 people coming from all over to celebrate the fourth.

They say a lot of preparation and money goes into making such a large show possible.

Alongside other viewing areas, the city will allow guests to set up on The Memorial Bridge- a new prime viewing spot right over the Coosa River. Food will also be available.

“The Chamber of Commerce is actually doing a food truck downtown,” said John Moore- Gadsden’s Director of Economic Development and Governmental Affairs. “So, from 6 to 10 tomorrow night the food trucks will be set up in the chamber parking lot. So, you can come by and grab something to eat and then you can get out and enjoy the fireworks.”