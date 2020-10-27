4 arrested, thousands of dollars of property recovered in Cullman Co. theft ring

HOLLY POND, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and Investigators were able to make multiple arrests connected to a major theft ring where they found tens of thousands of dollars of property.

Ronald Eric Bevington, 52 of Holly Pond, is charged with trafficking for illegal drugs, first-degree receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous warrants.

Merlin Eugene Thomas, 38 of Holly Pond, is charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA warrants.

Janissa Carolyn Dover, 27 of Cullman is charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

And Shaina Michelle Rajput, 36 of Hanceville, is charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous FTA warrants.

SRT deputies and CCSO Investigators conducted a search warrant on a residence on County Road 1728 in the Holly Pond Community and located four individuals, the sheriff’s office reports.

One of the suspects, Bevington, fled on foot and was located after a three-mile track by K9 Deputy Copper. The other three suspects above were arrested at the scene.

After a search of the residence and property deputies and investigators located 40 grams in meth, $5,300 cash, stolen guns, trailers, guitars, tools, TVs, tablets and other items.

“This is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, property recoveries we have had here at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office during my twenty years here,” Cullman Co. Sheriff Matt Gentry said. “No one dislikes thieves more than we do and it’s our goal to locate the owners and return as much of this stolen property as we can.”

All four suspects are in the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center with no bond.

The sheriff’s office said if any person believes any of the stolen items in the pictures are their items to call the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division.