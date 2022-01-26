VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills Police Foundation has worked to support an officer after he and his family lost their home to a fire on Sunday.

On Sunday, a Vestavia Hills police officer and his family lost the entirety of their home and its contents to a fire. No one was injured in the fire. Since learning of the tragedy, the Vestavia Hills Police Foundation has donated money and other necessities to assist the officer with rebuilding.

The Foundation states that its mission is to support the Vestavia Hills Police Department, its officers, their families and the City of Vestavia Hills.

“The men and women of the Vestavia Hills Police Department are thankful for the support of the Vestavia Hills Police Foundation,” said the department in a media release. “The generosity of the residents of Vestavia Hills is humbling in showing care and concern for one of our officers and his family in this time of dire need.”

If you would like to learn more about the Vestavia Hills Police Foundation or give a contribution, please visit this website.