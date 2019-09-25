FOUND: Missing Tuscaloosa teen found safe

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Missing teen Jkerion Williams has been found safe. Tuscaloosa Police were notified Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. by Williams’ mother that he had been located on the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tuscaloosa.
According to Tuscaloosa police, officers met with the victim and his mother to verify his physical condition and he was released in her care.
