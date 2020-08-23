Fort Rucker soldier found dead Sunday morning

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fort Rucker soldier was found dead Sunday morning off the installation near the town of Clayhatchee.
At this time, authorities say the cause of death is under investigation.
Officials have yet to release the soldier’s name as they alert their family.
