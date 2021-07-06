Fort Payne woman driving under the influence crashes into Dekalb County ambulance building

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fort Payne woman has been charged with a DUI after she crashed her car into an ambulance building in Dekalb County early Tuesday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 47-year-old Melanie Dawn Ervin was driving under the influence and failed to stop at a sign before crashing into the building.

The crash occurred just before 3:30 p.m. on US 11 near Alabama 117.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.