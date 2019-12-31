Former youth pastor tried to speak with victim while in jail on multiple sex crime convictions, prosecutor claims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Despite being sentenced to 1,008 years in prison for 28 different sex crimes, a disgraced youth pastor allegedly tried to speak to one of his victims while in jail, prosecutors claim.

In court documents filed Tuesday, Deputy District Attorney Carol Griffith claimed that Paul Edward Acton Bowen, 39, attempted to contact one or more of his victims from the Etowah County Detention Center on Christmas Eve. The revelation was made in response to Bowen’s attorneys’ request to have his communication restrictions lifted.

“Defendant’s attempts at contact were apparently made via the video visitation mechanism through the Etowah County Detention Center, as he is unable to use the text and email kiosks, due to previous Court orders,” Griffith wrote in her response.

Bowen, who has been adjudged as a violent sexual predator, was indicted back in 2018 and was charged with sex crimes against four boys between the ages of 12 and 17 over the course of several years.

No information was given on who Bowen tried to contact and if it was just one or more of his victims.

“This Defendant has demonstrated an apparent inability or unwillingness to abide by the law, the State objects to his request to lift restrictions on communication privileges while housed at the Etowah County Detention Center,” Griffith wrote.

LATEST POSTS