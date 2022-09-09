TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Chef Edwin Scholly spent three decades preparing meals for Presidents and guests at America’s most famous home. Now he’s bringing his White House experience to Tuscaloosa.

Scholly is now the executive head chef at Side by Side restaurant at the Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Tuscaloosa. He is a big Alabama Crimson tide fan, which played a role in his decision to move to T-Town.

“The Crimson Tide is where it’s at and I love it. I came here because of my GM and can’t say that enough. To work for someone who understands food and comes from a food background,” Scholly said.

The talented chef spent 30 years cooking in the White House during four different presidencies. Scholly cooked for George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama during his time in the White House.

“Some of them enjoyed steak and when they get out of that office and want to eat something it’s like me or you,” Scholly said. “Some don’t like broccoli and for President Clinton, we couldn’t do carrots or chocolate.”

Scholly says each president was different, but when it comes to food he says they all loved his cooking.

“Some had likes and dislikes, you have to study heads of state and when you take the position one of the tests is to study heads of state and everyone we do business with,” Scholly said. “You have to understand the do’s and don’ts and dislikes.”

Scholly says he likes the Tuscaloosa community. He moved here one month ago and is looking forward to getting to know lots of folks who will come and dine at Side by Side.

“President Bill Clinton used to say we can make a deal or break a deal with good food,” Scholly said. “So if I don’t want to do good business, we are not going to serve a good meal.”

Scholly is from Germany and later moved to the United States. He joined the armed forces and served in the Navy. After attending Harvard University and he studying food science, he got an opportunity of a lifetime and became head chef at the White House.