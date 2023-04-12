TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Hundreds of people gathered at the University of Alabama Tuesday night to hear former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speak on behalf of the conservative student group ‘Young America’s Foundation’.

Those in attendance were able to personally ask him questions about what’s going on in the world today.

Pence shared his thoughts on a variety of topics, from the recently leaked documents in the online chat service Discord to what he thinks should be done about the mass shootings around nation.

“Freedom is under assault as never before,” says Pence.

Last week, the Pentagon was made aware of classified documents regarding the Ukraine war leaked online. The Pentagon says it poses a “serious risk” for national security.

“Those materials that have made their way onto the internet, particularly pertaining to the raging and unprovoked Russian invasion in Ukraine, are deeply concerning,” says Pence.

The former vice president also addressing gun violence in the country after the most recent mass shooting in Louisville, KY, saying the focus needs to shift from arguing the second amendment to finding real solutions like institutional mental healthcare. Pence says he’s also calling for federal legislation to expedite trials and appeals for convicted shooters.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” says Pence. “I think we’ve got to have a greater deterrent in the laws of this country to people engaging in these kinds of mass shootings that we’ve seen far too many of.”

When asked if he would testify against former U.S. President Donald Trump, Pence says for the first time ever, the constitution’s protections of speech and debate apply to the vice president.

“At the end of the day, I have nothing to hide,” says Pence.

Pence says he is “prayerfully considering” a run for presidency in 2024 and a final decision should be announced in the coming month.

”If we choose to move forward, I hope people would look not only at who we are but how we sought to carry ourselves over the course of our career and what our brand of leadership has meant to the people of our state and during our service to the nation,” says Pence.