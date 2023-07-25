BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, July 24, Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said in a press conference that the Hoover Police Department (HPD) expects to speak with Carlee Russell’s attorney today.

During that same press conference, Derzis read a statement from Carlee Russell, prepared by her attorney Emory Anthony. The statement said that Russell was not abducted, had not seen a child the night of July 13, never left the Hoover area during those two days and acted alone.

Hoover is in the jurisdiction of Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynneice Washington, who said she has spoken with Derzis about possible charges against Russell. However, Washington also said that ultimately the decision on whether a warrant is issued lies with the magistrate, a decision that will likely be made this week.

Washington said that if it is determined that Russell must pay back law enforcement for their time and efforts, restitution can be issued.

Jay Town, former U.S. District Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, said it is “absolutely a possibility” that Russell will have to pay law enforcement departments back for their time and resources.

“The most likely charge, if she is charged, is filing a false report with law enforcement, which is a class A misdemeanor,” Town said. “If there were any obstructive behaviors by any individuals, especially as it might relate to federal law enforcement, that’s certainly a much more serious offense.”

Town said it is not his place to say what charges would be appropriate; He does not want to put any undue pressure on Washington or Derzis. However, he also said he can also see where the general public is coming from.

“I can certainly understand the public’s demand, or sort of outcry, for some sort of consequences here for this 49 hour hoax,” Town said.

“I think that we have to appreciate the fact that there were other victims of crime that were not getting the attention to those investigations that perhaps happened during that forty-nine-hour period. “

Town said that the charges, if there are any, can be worked out and agreed upon through the State with Russell and Anthony.

“We don’t know all of the facts. Really, only Carlee Russell knows all of the facts. But Chief Derzis and Hoover PD know quite a bit,” Town said.

D.A. Washington said there have been no discussions so far on anything nefarious that could lead to charging Russell’s parents.