Former UAB president, Vestavia Hills mayor ‘Scotty’ McCallum dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dr. Charles A. “Scotty” McCallum, who spent time as both the president of UAB as well as the mayor of Vestavia Hills during his lifetime, has died. He was 95 years old.

The announcement was made Saturday morning by UAB. From 1987 to 1993, McCallum served as the university’s third president.

“Today, the UAB Family mourns the loss of Charles A. “Scotty” McCallum, Jr. (1925-2021), UAB’s third president,” UAB stated on its Facebook page. “Dr. McCallum also served as VP for Health Affairs, dean of the School of Dentistry, and chair of the Department of Oral Surgery. After he retired from UAB, McCallum served two terms as Mayor of Vestavia Hills and always remained a dedicated Blazer – Ever Faithful. Ever Loyal. Dr. McCallum, you will be missed.”

Originally from North Adams, Massachusetts, McCallum first came to Alabama in 1953 when he enrolled in the Medical College of Alabama, where he received his medical degree in 1957. After completing his residency at UAB, he served as a dentistry professor starting in 1958.

From 1962 to 1977, McCallum was dean of the University of Alabama School of Dentistry.

Prior to being named UAB’s president, McCallum had spent 10 years as the university’s vice president for health affairs and director of the UAB Medical Center.

“Our university family and the Birmingham community have lost a fierce advocate and a wonderful friend,” UAB President Ray L. Watts said in a written statement. “Scotty believed in the people of this university, their work and their mission to provide a quality education to all and to build a medical facility that could care for the people of our state and beyond. Without his visionary leadership and dedication, UAB would not be the world-class institution it is today. Nancy and I are eternally grateful for Scotty’s life and join the UAB Family in sending our deepest sympathies to the McCallum family.”

Following his retirement in 1993, McCallum served two terms as the mayor of Vestavia Hills between 2000 and 2008.

“I am thankful to have had the opportunity to know Scotty,” Vestavia Mayor Ashley Curry said in a written statement posted on Facebook. “His impact on the City of Vestavia Hills will be felt for many, many years. He leaves a tremendous legacy.”

Among his many honors, McCallum has been inducted into the UAB Athletics Hall of Fame, the Alabama Healthcare Hall of Fame, as well as received the the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Vulcan Park and Museum.