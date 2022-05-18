BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former UAB football player who shot and killed a nursing student as she was selling a pair of headphones in December 2020 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Carlos Londarrius Stephens, 24, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole during a sentencing hearing Wednesday. On April 12, he was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Destiny Washington, a 20-year-old student at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Stephens, who played his freshman year for the UAB Blazers football team back in 2017, shot Washington on December 18, 2020 as she was selling a pair of $90 AirPods outside UAB’s Hill University Center, according to court records. He turned himself in the next day.

“I didn’t get to see her get married, have a child, graduate from nursing school. None of that,” said MeKaila Hill, Washington’s friend, during a vigil for her in 2020.

Stephens claimed the shooting was in self-defense after Washington’s boyfriend pulled a gun first.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.