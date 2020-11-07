Former UA football player cast as series regular on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

LOS ANGELES (WIAT) — Former Alabama football player Caleb Castille has been casted as a series regular on the hit CBS show “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

Castille played for the Crimson Tide as a cornerback when the won back-to-back national championships in 2011 and 2012. He quit the team in 2013 to pursue his acting career.

The Birmingham native will play FBI Agent Devin Rountree on “NCIS.” He began his career as an actor in the film “Woodlawn” which took place and was filmed right here in Alabama.

