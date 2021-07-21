Former Tuscaloosa councilor Cynthia Almond running for Alabama House of Representatives seat

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Cynthia Almond, a lawyer and former member of the Tuscaloosa City Council, will be running for a seat on the Alabama House of Representatives.

Almond, who spent 16 years on the council, is seeking the District 63 seat held by Rep. Bill Poole, who will leave to become Alabama’s finance director. Almond made her announcement Wednesday.

“If elected, I will be honest, hardworking, and available to the citizens that I serve,” Almond said in a written statement. “Tuscaloosa, Northport, and the West Alabama region deserve to thrive and to reach our full potential. We have good people who need a leader they can count on to represent them in Montgomery. This is my home, and I welcome the opportunity to serve my area in the state legislature.”

Almond was on the council as the city was hit by a devastating tornado April 27, 2011 and its aftermath.

A date for a special election has not been announced