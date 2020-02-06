Former Springville pastor and wife die following car wreck

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Springville community is mourning the loss of a longtime pastor and his wife.

According to the St. Clair County coroner, Ed and June Massey died following a wreck that happened on U.S. 231 in Wattsville after a car veered into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with another vehicle. Both were transported to UAB Hospital, where the couple passed away Tuesday.

Since their tragic death, Springville city councilor Wayne Tucker said the Masseys were both dear family friends. Tucker says Ed Massey was a man with a sense of humor who was caring.

Tucker also added that Massey, who was pastor at Springville First Baptist Church, officiated the wedding for his son several years ago in Huntsville.

“It really makes me feel humble to know that he would drive that far just to marry my own son. It makes you feel like he cared. You can tell that he did,” Tucker said.

The Massey’s funeral is scheduled for noon Saturday at Central Baptist Church in Argo. Visitation begins at 10 a.m.

