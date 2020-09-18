Former Spain Park basketball player Parker Boswell dies

Tropical Depression 22 is still a fairly disorganized storm, but through today, it's expected to strengthen enough to become a tropical storm. When it's named, it'll be called Wilfred. Just a note..this is the last name on the list for the Atlantic hurricane season. If we have any more tropical storms or hurricanes, which is inevitable, we will start naming storms according to the Greek alphabet.

The official forecast track for TD 22 shows the strengthening today, then a slow trudge to the north through the weekend. It's forecast to become a hurricane by Monday and slowly drift to the west toward Texas. While the storm doesn't appear it will impact us here in Central Alabama or the Gulf coast that was hit hard by Hurricane Sally, we need to watch it very closely over the coming days.