Former Spain Park basketball player Parker Boswell dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Spain Park basketball star Parker Boswell has passed away.

Boswell’s passing was announced by Spain Park basketball coach Chris Laatsch Thursday evening.

Boswell was named to the 2018-19 All-County team as a senior.

No other information has been released at this time.

