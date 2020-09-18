Former Spain Park basketball player Parker Boswell dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Spain Park basketball star Parker Boswell has passed away.
Boswell’s passing was announced by Spain Park basketball coach Chris Laatsch Thursday evening.
Boswell was named to the 2018-19 All-County team as a senior.
No other information has been released at this time.
