Former Shelby County sheriff’s deputy arrested on child pornography charges

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A former Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday for allegedly having and sharing child pornography.

Evan Jamieson, 38, has been charged with two counts of possession of obscene matter of a person under the age of 17 as well as two counts of dissemination of obscene matter of a person under the age of 17.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Jamieson had resigned from the department over a year ago while he was in good standing.

Jamieson turned himself in to authorities before being released the same day after making bond.

“We are shocked by the news of this investigation,” Sheriff John Samaniego said.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.