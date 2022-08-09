BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new principal has been selected at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham.

On Tuesday, the school announced that Patton Furman had been principal of the new school. She will officially start Aug. 22. Michael Wilson, the school’s founding principal, will subsequently assume the role as superintendent of the school.

Furman had previously served as student services supervisor for Shelby County Schools, where she had also serve as principal of the Shelby County Schools Alternative Programs since 2018. Furman had also spent 12 years teaching French at Oak Mountain High School and also served as assistant principal for a time.

Furman received her master’s degree in French education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2000. She received her doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Alabama in April 2020.

“As we enter our second year of curriculum, we are thrilled that we continue to grow and foster a learning environment surrounded by a staff that is supportive and welcoming to all as well as continued support from throughout the community,” school staff stated in a press release. “With the continued leadership of Dr. Wilson in the role of Superintendent and Dr. Furman in the role as Principal, we know that the future is bright at MCAA.”