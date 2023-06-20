I See Me, Inc. 2023 literacy summit flyer (Courtesy of I See Me, Inc.).

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham-based nonprofit organization aimed at increasing literacy rates among children of color is hosting a summit designed to achieve that goal.

The second annual I See Me, Inc. Literacy Summit will be held at 9 a.m. this Wednesday in the Kress BHM Building in downtown Birmingham.

Tickets are $45 for the literacy summit and $25 for the reception to be held at the Kress

BHM at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 for both events. Click here to purchase tickets.

Speakers will include renowned educator Dr. Ayanna Brown and former Sesame Street actress

Sonia Manzano, who played Maria on the children’s TV show for over 40 years.

The literacy summit is open to educators, parents, grandparents, guardians, educational stakeholders, and corporate leaders. and will panel discussions to a session that will equip parents with strategies to assist a child at home.

I See Me, Inc. is a nonprofit organization with the mission to dismantle the “School-to-Prison Pipeline” by increasing the literacy rates in children of color by engaging them in literature that reflects their culture and mirrors their image.

For more information please contact I See Me, Inc.’s founder and CEO Devon Frazier at dfrazier@iseemeinc.org or by phone at 205-542-1025. You can also visit their website.