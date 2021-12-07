Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies while in police custody in Pickens County

FOXBORO, MA – OCTOBER 13: Defensive end Glenn Foster #97 of the New Orleans Saints takes the field before the start of the Saints and New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Glenn Foster, a former football player for the New Orleans Saints, died while in the custody of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon. He was 31.

Foster had been arrested by PCSO Sunday on charges of assault and third-degree robbery and was taken to DCH Hospital Monday, where he later died. A cause of death has not been released. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has begun an investigation into Fosters’ death.

Foster, an Illinois native, played football at the University of Illinois before signing with the Saints in 2013 as an undrafted free agent. He would play in 12 games that season and record three sacks and eight tackles. Foster would play just five games in 2014 before being released from the team. He officially retired from the NFL in 2016.

