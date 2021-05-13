Former president of Shelby County Historical Society arrested on child pornography charges

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The former president of the Shelby County Historical Society was arrested by the Alabaster Police Department Thursday on child pornography charges.

Bobby Joe Seales, 76, was charged with possessing and distributing of child pornography. He was taken to the Shelby County Jail and was released after posting his $40,000 bond.

According to APD, an investigation into Seales began after officers received an online tip for “inappropriate online activity.” If convicted, Seales faces up to 30 years in prison.

“We have entities in place that monitor for predatorial behavior online and report them to the proper authorities,” APD Detective Randy Ray said.

Seales also served as the director of the Shelby County Museum and Archives before retiring from both positions in 2015. He was also given a key to the city of Alabaster in 2015.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to contact APD at 205-664-6850 or 205-663-7401.