Former Pickens Co. correctional officer arrested on sex abuse charges

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A former correctional officer who worked for the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Tuesday on charges of criminal solicitation to commit second-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse and electronic solicitation of a child.

Teraze James Nunn, 24, of Ethelsville, was arrested after an investigation conducted by the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office Sexual Assault Unit. The investigation was conducted at the request of Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall.

Details of the case cannot be released at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, officials say. Nunn was terminated from his position Tuesday after working for the Sheriff’s Office for less than a year.

“At this time there is no evidence to suggest Dunn’s alleged conduct is related to his employment with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department,” District Attorney Andy Hamlin said. “We are continuing to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the matter.”

Nunn was being held in the Lamar County Jail Tuesday night. His bond had not yet been set.