BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — NICU families at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center received some special surprise gifts on Monday.

Natalie Hollis, her husband Eric and their children delivered donations from her annual “For the Love of Books and Babies” drive. Books and goodies were given to NICU patients and their families to spread holiday cheer while receiving medical care.

The Hollis family has been collecting and distributing these donations every December since 2020.