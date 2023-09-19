DORA, Ala. (WIAT) – An investigation is underway after a nonprofit run by a former NFL player was broken into and vandalized with racial slurs over the weekend.

What former NFL player Jeremy Towns found Saturday at the RANSOM College Ministries property in Walker County could have easily angered him and darkened his outlook. Instead, Towns said he’s choosing joy.

“I knew it was ignorance,” Towns said.

Towns showed up at his RANSOM College Ministries property on Saturday to do some work outside but when he arrived, he noticed doors and windows piled up out front as if ready to be picked up and taken away.

“From a monetary standpoint, it’s about $6,000-7,000 that it sets us back, but from a timeline standpoint, we had people set to install those doors and windows this week,” Towns said.

Towns said he noticed missing wires and pipes but when he made his way to the basement, he saw the racial slur spray-painted across the wall.

“Anytime you go in someone’s house it’s disrespectful, but then I knew they wanted it to sting. That’s the reason they put that there, otherwise they wouldn’t have put it there,” Towns said. “We wouldn’t have known or had any inkling otherwise, but they wanted us to know they were against what we were doing here.”

Towns said the house is set on a 98-acre plot with a 10-acre lake out back. His goal is to turn the property into a space for college students and younger to come out and have a safe place to enjoy. His message to the vandalizers is simple.

“I forgive them,” said Towns. “It won’t derail my life because of this and I won’t let it derail the organization’s life and if anything, it just shines more of a light on the good because good will always outweighs evil.”

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. RANSOM College Ministries is accepting donations to help with the project. Information can be found on its website HERE.